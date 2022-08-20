Hello Millsap and surrounding communities!
The Garden Club toured the Tarrant County Food Bank this week at the Weatherford/ Parker County location. It has a misleading title. It serves counties around Tarrant and even identifies need areas in those counties. There are amazing volunteer opportunities in their garden, market and warehouse. Folks can shop for food, learn about nutrition and even have fresh produce available if there is a need. The staff was warm and friendly and willing to help. Market hours are:
Monday — 4 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday — Closed
Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday — 4 to 7 p.m.
Friday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The “cabinet” on the porch of City Hall in Millsap is also open all the time so folks can help themselves.
The Community Pantry housed at Millsap Church, is open from 8:30 to 10 every Tuesday.
I heard a story this week about a piece of glass being so hot it could not be picked up. Please watch for shattered glass that could blaze up and start a fire in these dry conditions.
There was no bottled water at Walmart over the weekend! That seems strange but our supply issues have affected so many things. Now it’s water.
Not much water fell from the sky Wednesday night even though there was a wind strong enough to knock down a tree on Old Millsap at Newberry Road. It rained in the area but town dwellers got only a few drops. The sound of thunder gave me hope but it was a tease!
Let’s keep praying for rain and cooler temperatures.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
