I am so happy with one of my Christmas blessings! It finally got cold enough to kill the flies and perhaps a few other pesky bugs. Flies in December ... I don’t have a decorative fly swat with a Santa hat or jingle bells!
Millsap has so many Christmas lights this year. We can boast of our own “radiance.” Top picks would include the Edwards Family Christmas Display on Newberry Road. Jeff and Donna have amazing lights and blow ups of so many character favorites. The neighbors, Teddy and Tammy and James White, make the trip out well worth it. Next, would be the Lee Baker family display at 5271 Bennett Road. This display is a winter wonderland with lighted trees and crosses near their gate. Many homes on 113 are decorated to put everyone in a Christmas spirit. The folks along Bulldog Crossing won’t be hard to spot with a festive array of Christmas scenes. My limited photography skills just don’t capture the effort these people have put forth. Thank you to all for making Christmas beautiful in Millsap!
It is the most beautiful time of the year reminding us of the hope that the Christ child brought to the world. Despite events that could make it seems otherwise, the hope of Christmas is still with us. The promise of a Savior can never be denied. Look up and remember.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.