Hello neighbors!
Millsap has buzzed with the hum of lawn mowers as things begin to dry up. It reminds me of the days of Fort Wolters/ Dempsey Heliport during the Vietnam era and the drone of motors in the sky was a part of our everyday life. Many folks from our community worked at these busy bases and training facilities.
The Millsap graduates of 1976 probably remember those days well but I doubt they came up as they shared high school memories at their recent reunion. They enjoyed dinner at Mesquite Pit and a fun night at the Parker County Rodeo.
SAVE THE DATE: July 10 — Enchilada Dinner at the Millsap Community Center. This is a benefit for Rose Castro, a 2004 graduate of Millsap High School. Rose has had an ongoing battle with cancer since her first surgery in 2018 and a second surgery in 2020. Contact Stella Casey at 682-239-7108 if you have questions or would like to help.
The 90th birthday celebration for Mary French is this Sunday (tomorrow), June 20 at the Parker County Sheriff Posse building beginning at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to come by and celebrate with her, but no gifts please.
Next Saturday, June 26 is the Garden Club bake sale at Mineral Wells Walden Farm and Ranch Supply. Stop by for tasty treats from 9 to 2. Your support is always appreciated.
My apologies for being late but it is certainly worth mentioning that Jessica Frazier Griffith was honored by her peers and chosen as “Teacher of the Year” for Millsap Elementary. Jessica graduated from Millsap and came back to teach here. Thank you for all you do to help children, Jessica.
Have you stopped by city hall on Fridays for donuts and coffee? City council members are there to visit and to address your concerns. Donuts and coffee is usually at 8:30 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. The City of Millsap will post updates on this event and other city information on its Facebook page.
Thank you to all those fathers and father figures out there. You are the cornerstone to our families and to our society. Happy Father’s Day!
God bless you.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
