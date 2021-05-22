Hello neighbors and friends,
This has been a rough year for all of us but especially for our students, teachers and faculty. This year has gone a great deal better than many of us anticipated. Thank you MISD for hanging in there and bringing this school year to an end with many successes!
June 2 — Garden Club meeting at the community center. Come to visit at 11 a.m. Potluck lunch at around 11:30 a.m. with business meeting after lunch.
June 5 — Breakfast and cattle drive. Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. until the food is gone at the log cabins. The cattle drive starts at 8 a.m. moving toward the Parker County Sheriff Posse grounds.
June 8-12 — Frontier Days Rodeo in Weatherford
June 18 — City wide clean-up
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Avis Thomas. She went to her new life on Wednesday, May 19.
Have a wonderful week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
