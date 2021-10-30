Hello Millsap and friends,
Millsap is ready for Halloween tomorrow evening (Sunday). There will be two trunk or treat adventures! One at the log cabins sponsored by the City of Millsap and the other at Millsap Church. Each will be there from 5 to 7 p.m. The city invites anyone who would like to set up a trunk or treat to join them! The ladies of the Garden Club will sponsor a drive-thru at the log cabins and the fire department will have goodies. Many homes will be participating in making this a special evening. Purple is the color. Put out something purple to let everyone know they are welcome. It could be purple lights, balloons, or ribbons or some other purple. Have fun however you participate!
The October Movie Night was amazing. Barbeque was available to purchase, free popcorn for everyone and movie tickets to the Mineral Wells theater were passed out. The Addams Family was a cute movie enjoyed by all. Thank you to our city council for your planning and initiative.
Scarecrow contest winners! The 2nd Annual Scarecrow Contest boasted of 17 wonderful entries. There were three winners and three honorable mentions selected by top secret judges. First place went to Brenda Doss with her blue pick-up truck, second place to the Garden Club lady, and third place went to Teresa Howard for her ladybugs entry.
Honorable mentions went to Walden Farm and Ranch, Millsap Heritage Society and the Belew family. Congratulations to all!
Correction: The Abandoned Cemetery Association Meeting is on Monday, Nov. 8, not the 7th as previously noted. The meeting will be in Weatherford at the Mesquite Pit Restaurant at 6 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation, silent auction and drawing for the fire pit. This fundraiser is raising money to maintain 79 abandoned cemeteries in Parker County. Chances are $10 or 3 for $25. Call JoAnne for more information at 940-682-5331
The Community Turkey Dinner will be Nov. 7. Serving starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or when the turkey and dressing is gone. The $10 meal donation includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, green beans and a roll. Your choice of a homemade dessert might be the toughest decision you will make all day! Join your neighbors for a meal and a visit at the Millsap High School.
The Heart of Millsap is a Facebook page filled with happenings in our community. It is updated often and a good way to stay current.
I witch you a happy Halloween!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.