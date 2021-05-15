MILLSAP MATTERS: National Receptionists Day

Hello folks!
Today is National Receptionists Day, which might be a waste of time as computers seem to have replaced so many of the sweet ladies who warmly greeted the public personally or on the phone! Shout out to those of you still out there.
Another school year is just about over and plans are being made for summer activities. COVID may still nibble at our plans but hopeful it will get better and better for everyone.
Although the mini flea market was rained out, it was held this past Saturday with good weather. Thank you to all the vendors who supported this effort and to those who came by to shop.
The fundraising efforts to Save the Log Cabins has been a tremendous success! The Heritage Society and the community is very grateful to all those who donated as all but $5,000 has been raised. Mayor Jamie French presented a check to Greg Boyd, Heritage Society president, on behalf of the City of Millsap in support of the efforts to save our wonderful cabins which stand as a gateway to our history. Donations may be sent to PO Box 792, Millsap, TX 76066. Let’s make up the difference!
The annual trail ride and campfire breakfast will be Saturday, June 5. The Heritage Society will offer a free breakfast at the log cabins. They will begin serving at 6:30 a.m. Serving stops when the food is gone! The cattle drive begins at 8 a.m. moving from Greenwood Road to the Posse Grounds in Weatherford.
A city clean-up will be held Saturday, June 18. Mark your calendars!
Our community sends a warm thank you to Scott Anderson for his years of service as our fire chief. He can never be replaced but Franco Ortiz has assumed those duties. Franco has been part of our fire department for over 20 years.
Enjoy every moment of your week. God bless you one and all.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
