Hello friends,
Not a lot of news has come this way in the past couple of weeks. That is often the normal in our easy going community and most folks like it that way. We like our routines and rituals that come with the peacefulness of country living. Watching the 6:00 news helps to appreciate what we have even more. The world seems distraught right now. Here in Millsap, the kids are back in school and fall sports have begun. We are all in hopes of a better school year for everyone.
Keep an eye out for food trucks as many have been invited to come to Millsap and serve up yummy lunches from time to time. Tacos el Viejo was there on Wednesday of this past week and I have heard raving reviews! A barbeque truck is scheduled for Monday. The City of Millsap will most likely post other food truck visits.
Millsap Church hosted a Back to School Bash this past Wednesday. The kids enjoyed burgers/ hot dogs, sundae creations, games and a bounce house. Regular Wednesday activities for kids start this coming week.
Be careful out there!
THOUGHT: God created man because he loves good stories. (Elie Wiesel)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
