Rain! Rain! Rain! We are so grateful for the rain and we will be even more grateful in August. The rain did cause the postponement of the mini flea market on Brazos Street, but it was held this weekend. There is still time to stop by today (Saturday is the last day).
The consignment auction at Walden FRS was wonderful despite the mud. Thanks to all who came out and supported the taco lunch and bake sale at the auction.
The bake sale and taco lunch were very successful endeavors for the Garden Club. The members are humbled and extremely pleased by the support they received.
The next meeting of the Millsap Heritage Society will be May 10 with many items on the agenda for discussion.
The Garden Club would like to provide an evening opportunity for working ladies to be a part of a great group of ladies. For the first time, there was a night meeting on Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. This is a repeat of the daytime meeting. Interest and attendance will determine the need for future night meetings.
On May 17, there will be a come and go reception at the administration building for Mrs. Deann Lee in honor of her retirement. Contributions can be made to the Jimmy and DeAnn Lee Scholarship fund in lieu of gifts. Everyone is invited to stop by.
THOUGHT: Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood. (Helen Keller)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
