Howdy folks!
There seems to be “normal” on the horizon with COVID vaccines becoming available. The “mask” thing has been annoying but it serves to heighten our awareness of the germs out there. It probably has helped keep the flu and other viruses at an arm’s length, or should I say 6 feet away. I am so grateful to all the folks in the background who are helping to get everyone a vaccine who wants one. Thanks to the hard work of the Parker County Hospital District, Parker County and State Rep. Phil King, we have local access.
The Millsap Heritage Society sent out its annual letter. There was good news of a grant to help with repairs (desperately needed) on the log cabins. Donations are also needed to help with those costs and dues, support projects and upkeep. Annual dues are $10 per individual, $15 per couple and $25 for a business. Everyone is welcomed to join. Donations and dues can be sent to P.O. Box 792, Millsap, Texas 76066.
This is a request from Elizabeth,”Please consider donating any new or gently used item to The Zone-Millsap ISD’s after school program. We are always looking for new fun board/card games, activities and crafts to do! Currently we are looking for the following items”: Mr. Potato Heads, Monopoly, Sorry!, The Elefun game, any DVD movies or cartoons rated G and chapter books for kids.
If you have anything to donate please contact Elizabeth Gonzalez, The Zone coordinator, at 940-274-2643 or egonzalez@millsapisd.net.
The embracing arms of our community reach out to the family and friends of Tim Kukuk as his service is today (Jan. 23) at 2 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery.
Make the best of each day you are given this week.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
