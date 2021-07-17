Hello Millsap and friends,
Our community showed up again! The benefit for Rose Castro is another example of how Millsap takes care of its own. The love and support was there and I know Rose and her family experienced it firsthand. She and her family are deeply touched and full of gratitude to those who gave time, talents, auction items, supplies, desserts and money. They are also appreciative of those who came to eat. No one was disappointed! The enchilada dinner was delicious!
The City of Millsap will sponsor a “Movie Night” at the log cabins on July 24. The showing starts at 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and come on for a nice evening with community folks.
Aug. 14 — The Cool Community will have its first community market, so put it on your calendar either to come by or buy local goods or sell a few yourself. Spots are only $5 or $10 (shade). It will be held at the Cool Community Center.
The days are getting shorter so enjoy the summer!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
