MILLSAP MATTERS: Perfect weather for Christmas celebrations

Hello y’all!
It’s Christmas time in Millsap and all around the county. Houses are decorated and Christmas trees are sparkling. The weather has been great for the area parades and it should be wonderful for our Christmas celebration Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. with the doors of City Hall opening for the free hot dogs, chili and all the trimmings right after the parade. Santa will be there as well as a variety of vendors. Bring your chili entries, make your cornbread and wear your ugliest Christmas sweater for contest entries as well. Everyone is invited!
Heritage Society calendars will be available for purchase at the Christmas celebration.
The Garden Club enjoyed Italian lasagna, salad and breadsticks for their December meeting. Everyone enjoyed a Chinese gift exchange with plenty of visiting and laughter for everyone. Membership is growing each month. These ladies are like family to each other and enjoy the various service projects they do together. There was a time that the Garden Club was considered a group for older ladies but many younger ladies have joined. It is now more like a ladies’ club for all ages meeting the first Wednesday of each month at the Millsap Community Center at 11 a.m. Lunch is between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
As we all watch the General Dollar Store take shape, there is a fairly solid rumor that in the future we will also have a Family Dollar Store in Millsap. It was discussed at this weeks’ city council meeting. That will be a convenience for all of us.
Please remember the family and friends of Rose Castro and Carolyn Frazier as they travel this journey of loss. May you all feel the love and support of your friends and neighbors.
May the joy of the season give you peace as we begin to celebrate.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
