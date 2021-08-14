Good day neighbors and friends,
It’s that time of year again. The buses are filled with gas and teachers are preparing for another school year. Millsap Church was honored to provide its annual “Fiesta Stack” luncheon on Wednesday with about 180 faculty and staff attending. This will be a great year and our community will support our children and our schools.
Another gesture of support is being offered on Sunday evening. Millsap has the opportunity to join together at the parking lot of the middle school to pray for our schools and our community. It starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 15.
There is still time for summer fun though. The City of Millsap is sponsoring another movie night at the log cabins tonight, Aug. 14. The movie will start at 9 p.m. so bring your lawn chairs and a drink. Smokin’ 3 C’s BBQ truck will be on the grounds so have some award winning barbeque for dinner!
Did you know? Beginning Aug. 8, Palo Pinto General will not be doing elective surgeries to free staff to treat COVID patients.
THOUGHT: If my life is surrendered to God, all is well. Let me not grab it back, as though it were in peril in his hand but would be safer in mine! — Elisabeth Elliott
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.