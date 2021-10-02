Are you joining the scarecrow competition this year? The registration is due Monday, Oct. 4, to be eligible for one of three prizes: first — $100, second — $50 and third — $25. This year's registration includes granting permission to show your address with your scarecrow so others can enjoy the creativity of Millsap and the surrounding area. Pictures of the entries will be on the City of Millsap Facebook page. Remember this contest is for everyone in the MISD school district. Forms are available at City Hall if you have not received one. Join in the fun and support the effort even if you don't think you want to participate in the contest.
The Mason's fish fry and the Garden Club bake sale have been postponed due to the all-day rain forecast. A new date has not been set for the fish fry, but the bake sale will be held Oct. 9 at Tommy's. The weather helps us remain flexible as we schedule fall events. No one is complaining as the rain is needed!
There will be a meeting of the Millsap Heritage Society on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. to discuss repairs on the post office cabin.
Hopefully, the Garden Club garage sale will have good weather on Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at 316 W. Brazos St.
The Poe Prairie Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. The business meeting will be followed by an ice cream social and gospel singing. Bring your lawn chairs and a treat to go with the ice cream. Friends and neighbors are welcomed for a pleasant evening of fun and fellowship. Call JoAnn for more information at 940-682-5331. Most of the area cemeteries operate with donations so please remember to help if you can.
The City of Millsap will have another movie night on Oct. 23. The last one was fun for all and this one will be too! Council members hope to show "Hocus Pocus" or "The Adam Family." Whatever they come up with, everyone will enjoy. The barbeque truck will be there around 5 p.m. and the movie will start at dark.
Everyone is needed for general clean up at the Fairview Cemetery on Oct. 30. Donations can be made for this cemetery at P.O. Box 733, Millsap, TX 76066.
Millsap will celebrate fall/Halloween on Oct. 31 with special activities at the log cabins hosted by the City of Millsap and a drive thru hosted by the Garden Club. FBC Millsap is hosting a trunk or treat in the church parking lot. The fire department usually has goodies for the kids. There will be lots of candy and fun for our community. Bring the kids and grands by each location.
October is breast cancer awareness month and in honor of that an effort is underway to shine pink porch lights or other pink light throughout the month of October. Let's all support this effort.
At this month's Millsap city council meeting, I learned construction is NOT starting on the curve across from Tommy's, as one might think. The story is that Oncor is moving electrical lines (putting some underground). Road construction should begin in April of 2022. City council meeting are the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Lots of good information is shared with those in attendance. Everyone is welcomed. Wow! This is a busy month. Thanks for reading!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
