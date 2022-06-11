MILLSAP MATTERS: Rodeo Week concludes

Hello friends and neighbors!
It has been Rodeo Week in Parker County and it seems the trail ride from Millsap to the Posse grounds in Weatherford was a great start to the 75th annual rodeo. Everyone enjoyed a traditional campfire breakfast hosted by the Millsap Heritage Society. There was a great turn out to enjoy breakfast and a great turn out of volunteers to help prepare and serve. Millsap certainly had a cowboy look that day with wagons, horses and longhorns all over town. The members of the heritage society are so appreciative to everyone who helped. It was another great Millsap community event in the books!
Thank you to all those who honored our veterans’ memories on Memorial Day by flying Old Glory. It is special to see the flags at our cemeteries too; in honor of those who answered the call.
Fairview Cemetery continues its efforts to upgrade with the start of a shelter for services and many efforts to keep the grounds. Thank you to all the volunteers who work to care for our cemeteries.
VBS at Millsap Church will be June 20-24 from 5:30 to 8:30. Kindergarten through fifth grade will enjoy a meal, arts and crafts, recreation and games, and most of all, learn about Jesus. You can register early or that first night.
Last week hamburgers and cheeseburgers were the main staple at the log cabins. We may not have a café any more, but it sure is fun to have the good food options offered by the food trucks each week.
Have you spotted any June bugs? Scientists and those who study bugs have no idea why they fly around electric lights! They do know their larva can survive in YOUR soil up to three years. Birds, skunks and raccoons like to eat them.
Services were held Thursday at Newberry Church for Barnita Simpson, a longtime community member. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a nice week Millsapians and friends.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
