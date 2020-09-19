Good Day Millsap!
Watch for scarecrows to invade our community very soon. The City of Millsap is sponsoring the 1st Annual Scarecrow Contest. Entries will be judged on originality and creativity. To be eligible for the $100 first place prize, $50 second place and $25 third place, a registration must be completed by Oct. 5 with displays out by Oct. 11. The judges’ decision will be announced on Oct. 31. The rules and guidelines are posted on the City of Millsap Facebook page. This is a great way to lift spirits, have fun with a no-contact event, and enjoy a family project even if you don’t want to be in the contest.
Oct. 3 will be a very busy day in our community. There will be a Garden Club Bake Sale at Tommy’s, and a consignment auction at Walden Farm and Ranch Supply. It is also clean up with a dumpster at the old football field area from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
School board forum: On Monday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., there will be an opportunity for school board candidates to address the community. It will be held at FBC Millsap as social distancing seating is in place. Other COVID recommendations will be followed. Please bring your masks and come be informed. The forum is sponsored by the Millsap Garden Club.
Be kind each day!
THOUGHT: There’s no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit. (Ronald Reagan)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
