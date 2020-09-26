MILLSAP MATTERS: Scarecrow season

The Trump flag flying atop the railroad crossing pole this week was quickly removed! It caught my attention and the attention of a few others, who noted “only in a small town” would you see such. I hear there will soon be a Trump scarecrow making a debut on FM113.
Yes, it is true. Our branch bank is closing around Nov. 27. It has been nice to have them so close but Cool is not that far away. Life is full of changes and 2020 has certainly taught us that!
Poe Prairie Cemetery: The Poe Prairie Cemetery Association now has a Facebook page. The page will give details about the annual meeting on Oct. 17. Everyone will enjoy Malt Shoppe ice cream and a sing-a-long at 4 p.m. to be held at the cemetery grounds. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the meeting will be moved to the Millsap Methodist Church. The association has a very unique fundraiser this year. A friendship quilt was donated by Pam Bodiford Kessler and chances will be sold for $20 each. The history of this quilt reflects a lot of community history. The quilt was a wedding gift made by the Davis and Poe Prairie communities in the 1930’s at the home of Mary Clayton. The quilt bears the names of several local families including Guess, Graham, Jones, Bodiford, Thomas, Sparks, Lack, Phillips, Gilbert, Coal, Ironmonger, Thomton, Littlefield, Clayton and Speight. What a treasure!
Speaking of treasures, I wonder what the lady sitting on the bench at the Millsap Community Center has in her bag. She will never know if we take a peak because she’s a scarecrow!
Upcoming events:
Oct. 3 — Garden Club Bake Sale at Tommy’s
The consignment auction at Walden Farm and Ranch Supply will be rescheduled. It will NOT be held on Saturday, Oct. 3.
City wide clean-up with dumpsters at the parking lot of the old football field.
Oct. 15, 16, and 17 — Garden Club garage sale at 316 W. Brazos. This will be like a little flea market with other participating and tasty burgers on the grill for a lunch time meal.
Oct. 19 — School board forum at FBC Millsap at 6:30.
Nov. 3 — Annual turkey dinner at Millsap High School sponsored by the Millsap Garden Club and the Millsap Masonic Lodge
Fall fun is coming back to our community! Be blessed y’all.
Susie Schofield is a Millsap resident and weekly contributor to the Weatherford Democrat. Reach her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
