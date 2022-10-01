Good day Millsap and friends!
Those scarecrows will soon be popping up all over our community. Registration forms are due Oct. 3, and displays are to be out by Oct. 16. Judging and cash prizes will be awarded Oct. 24. Groups, schools, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate.
Keep it family friendly and fall-like. This is not a Halloween event.
Everyone in the MISD school district is welcomed to participate. Come on Millsap. Let’s have fun and be creative. Did you know Weatherford is now doing a contest too! This event is sponsored by the City of Millsap. Forms are available at city hall.
The Millsap 4-H is hosting a Pumpkin Patch at the log cabins Oct. 1-31! Stop by and support the kids.
Oct. 14 and 15 is the date for the Garden Club garage sale at the Community Center. Come on by. There will be a bake sale that same weekend with the opportunity to buy a homemade burger for a good price at the garage sale.
Saturday, Oct. 15 is the date for the annual Poe Prairie Cemetery Association Meeting. The event starts at 4 p.m. An ice cream social and gospel singing will follow the meeting. Tasty ice cream from the Malt Shop will be served. Bring a lawn chair, a friend, neighbor or relative and enjoy a pleasant evening for a good cause.
I hope everyone is enjoying the cool morning temperatures! Sitting on the porch drinking coffee to wake up is highly recommended! Have an amazing October week. May God bless our community with peace, love, unity and fellowship.
