Hello everyone!
Have you noticed any deer with gray coats? Apparently, if they have gray costs in October, it is a sign of a hard winter. We can also watch for thicker corn husks, woodpeckers sharing a tree, or thick hair on the nape of a cow’s neck. Folklore points to all these indicators, so keep your eyes on the signs!
Cemetery association meetings:
Oct. 16 — Poe Prairie annual meeting begins at 4 p.m. with a business meeting and then ice cream from the Malt Shop and gospel singing until dark. Bring with you friends, lawn chairs, treats to complement ice cream and donations to support the cemetery upkeep.
Oct. 30 — Fairview clean-up of the grounds.
Nov. 7 — Abandoned Cemetery Association is having a meeting at Mesquite Pit in Weatherford beginning at 6 p.m. They will meet for dinner with everyone paying for their own meal. A presentation and special project will be presented. Silent auction items will be there. Funds are being raised by selling chances to win a fire pit. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. JoAnn is selling the tickets/ chances. Give her a call at 940-682-5331. This group supports 79 abandoned cemeteries in Parker County. JoAnn can also reserve you a copy of the annual Heritage Society calendar which sell for $10 each.
Nov. 7 is also the date of the Community Turkey Dinner at Millsap High School. There are few, if any, COVID restrictions this year so there will be a serving line and seating for those who would like to visit. Pick your own yummy dessert! Take outs will still be available.
Have a safe and blessed week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
