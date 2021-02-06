Good day Millsap and friends,
It seems the groundhog did see his shadow in both Pennsylvania and North Texas so here we go with six more weeks of winter. No complaints because it has not been that bad. We also celebrated National Texas Day on this past Monday. I never heard of it, but apparently around 2017 someone decided to celebrate the history, food and people in the order in which each U.S. state entered the union.
The Garden Club ladies are not meeting formally at the Community Center but they are having monthly gatherings to discuss the business of the organization. It was decided to cancel the main fundraiser of the “Lamplight Spaghetti Dinner and Auction” with respect to COVID limitations. However, members still plan to award 10 scholarships to Millsap seniors of $1,000 each. The ladies also have committed to supporting the heritage society in the repair of the log cabins. Donations are greatly appreciated as fundraising efforts have suffered this year. The address is P.O. Box 212, Millsap, TX 76066.
Our community has lost another beloved friend. JA Brogdon’s services were held at FBC, Millsap, on Saturday, Jan. 30. He was a lifelong resident. Please continue to support his family and friends in weeks to come.
Have a wonderful week!
THOUGHT: “The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest.” - Ali Ibn Abi Talib
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
