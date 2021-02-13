Hello Millsap and friends,
Old Man Winter decided to slam the door hard as he begins to make his way out. These temperatures have reminded some of us of the winter of 1983. I am told ponds were so frozen one could almost drive a truck over them as temperatures plummeted for about two weeks. Cattlemen struggled to provide water for livestock. I am so glad to be in Texas where we don’t deal with such often.
The MHS class of 1976 is planning a class reunion. If you are interested contact Julie Ann Smith on Facebook to be added to the group’s messages.
Karen Buchanan has been chosen as this year’s Jack Harvey Award recipient (teacher of the year). Congratulations for a job well done.
Did you know? The new chief of police for Fort Worth is a 1992 graduate of Millsap High School? Congratulations to Neil Noakes.
SAVE THE DATE: A community Easter egg hunt is being planned for March 27, 2021. It will be at the log cabins and is being sponsored by the City of Millsap with support from local churches and organizations.
Have a great week and keep warm!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
