Hello everyone,
Only in Texas does one go from snow boots to sandals, hot chocolate to iced tea, and -2 to 78 degrees in one week! The past week will certainly be something to tell your grandchildren about when they are older. Hats off to all the local cattle and horse owners who worked so hard in the cold to care for their livestock. Now so many others will be working to get leaks fixed.
The Millsap Heritage Society is launching an effort to “Save the Cabins” which are in need of repair. If you would like to help, please send your donation to Millsap Heritage Society, P.O. Box 792, Millsap, Texas 76066. Any support is greatly appreciated.
Our county officials did a great job getting a water truck out to help with livestock watering and then helping with bottled drinking water when it was hard to find. Thank you to all of those who were watching out for our community and our county.
I appreciate being able to sign up for alerts in text and email from Millsap Water Supply Company. On their web page, there is good information and it is easy to sign up for those alerts.
March 27 at 10:30 a.m. — Community Easter Egg Hunt for kids, toddlers to 12 years of age. The City of Millsap will sponsor this event at the log cabins. There will be refreshments and a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny. Mark your calendars for this free event.
Have a blessed week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.