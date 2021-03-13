Greetings friends and neighbors,
Spring break is here! The time changes tonight and we give back that hour of sleep. With such lovely evenings, it will be nice to have extra daylight. Sunlight just lifts the spirits.
The Millsap Heritage Society did not meet this month, but members will meet at their regular meeting in May. Focus is centered on raising funds to restore the log cabin.
Congratulations to the Millsap Middle School band who recently received all ones in a UIL competition.
The members of the Home and Garden Club will be honoring the 2020-21 scholarship recipients on April 7 at the Millsap Community Center. The hostesses are very excited after having to cancel last year’s program.
Millsap Baptist Church is also excited about their Wednesday night children’s ministry starting up again at 5:45 with a pizza dinner, bible study and recreation. All ages are welcomed.
God bless you and enjoy this week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.