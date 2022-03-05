Hello Millsapians!
Meteorologists may not agree but there will probably be six more weeks of winter. The old German legend of the groundhog seeing his shadow says “yes.” March also came in like a lamb, so it will go out like a lion. Don’t put gloves and jackets up yet! We will see.
Hopefully, the weather will be beautiful on April 2 when our community gathers to honor the founders of the Millsap Heritage Society. Details are still pending.
The free tax service sponsored by AARP is available at both the Mineral Wells and Weatherford libraries. Call either library for an appointment.
The Garden Club met on Wednesday for its March meeting. Two new members joined the ladies for a potluck lunch. The hostesses used a delightful St. Patrick’s Day theme to create an adorable atmosphere for fellowship. Next month the members will celebrate the scholarship recipients. Thirteen scholarships have been awarded this year.
There seemed to have been a great turn out for the primary election day. A steady stream of voters moved through our community center. Way to go, Millsap!
Our community has lost another pillar this week. Please encourage and send out your love to the family and friends of Sally Jean Harmon. She gave so much and especially to our community.
Services for Eddie J. Clary will be March 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Millsap.
As we count our blessings this week, please remember those in Ukraine who are fighting for their freedom. Good always wins over evil, even when it doesn’t look like it did.
Enjoy the pleasant outdoors and the warm sunshine (before the flies come)!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
