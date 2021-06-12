Good day Millsap!
Summer fun has begun in Millsap! A nice group enjoyed the “Campfire Breakfast” sponsored by the Millsap Heritage Society to send off the trail riders. Thank you to those who were there early to make a delicious breakfast of sausage, bacon, biscuits and eggs.
Save the date: June 20 at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse, Mary French will celebrate her 90th birthday. Everyone is invited and encouraged to come. The celebration starts at 2 p.m.
City Wide Clean-up is June 19 beginning at 8 a.m.
June 26 — Garden Club bake sale at Walden Farm and Ranch Supply in Mineral Wells from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Garden Club will have a July meeting on July 7 at the community center. Normally, there are no summer meetings but the membership is enjoying fellowship after a long COVID break. New books are in the works so this is a great time to join, pay dues (only $15 per year) and get to know many ladies from the area.
The Millsap City Council will meet on June 29 at 6 p.m. at city hall.
We are not in a burn ban. Imagine that!
The mosquitoes might be terrible in Millsap but at least we are not facing what Paul Bunyan spoke of in his “tall tales.” (From: “Tell Me a Story”).
The men ran for cover because those gigantic mosquitoes were closing in to attack. They locked their livestock in the barn, and they locked themselves in the bunkhouse, but those mosquitoes were so fierce, they began to tear the shingles off the roofs. Pretty soon Paul saw that those mosquitoes had figured out how to use a grindstone, and they were sharpening their stingers on it. Something had to be done.
So Paul asked all the men for ideas, and finally Jonny Inkslinger, the camp clerk, said, “Let’s call in a flock of giant bees from the coast. They’ll surely kill those mosquitoes.”
Paul sent immediately for a big package of giant bumble bees; now these were much bigger than the bees we know, and luckily they arrived the very next morning.
Trouble was, when those bees met those mosquitoes, they hit it off with each other right from the start. Pretty soon they were buzzing and swinging and stinging and singing together, and then those bees began to marry those mosquitoes, and their children were really terrible because they had stingers on the front and the back, and they could sting a fella coming or going. Some of those mosquito bees married fireflies, and they were terrifying because they could even see in the dark.
Now Paul hadn’t liked those big mosquitoes, but he liked those gigantic mosquito bees even less. But Paul did not know what to do. Neither did Sam. Neither did Jonny. Not one of the loggers had an idea.
Well, in the long run, that bee blood was the mosquito bees’ downfall. Bumble bees cannot resist sweets, and they had to eat sugar in huge quantities, so none of the flowers around — big as they were — could satisfy the mosquito bees’ hunger. By July they were starving, so the whole herd flew across Lake Superior to attack a fleet of ships bringing sugar to Paul’s camp. Those mosquito bees began to eat, and they ate, and they ate, and they ate so much sugar and so much molasses, and they bloated up so big, when they tried to fly back to the camp, they couldn’t rise above the waves, and that whole herd of mosquito bees drowned.
That was the end of the mosquito bees. Paul always felt a little sad that he’d met up with some creatures who couldn’t be his friends, but he sure was glad they never returned.
Enjoy the sunshine and have a great week, Millsap!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
