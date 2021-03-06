Good day Millsap and friends,
These last few weeks have really focused our attention to the small things so often taken for granted. Namely, boiling water for cooking and washing dishes. Each time I turn on the facet this week, I smile with delight. Thank you to all who make our water clean and safe each day. It is worth mentioning again; text alerts from Millsap Water Supply Company are available by going to their website and signing up.
The Millsap Fire Department has selected Ashley Broom and Tygen Kukuk as this year’s Firefighters of the Year.
The Garden Club held its March meeting at the Switch Restaurant this week. Mrs. Eva Delaune was chosen as this year’s Woman of the Year. The ladies provided soup for the staff at all three campuses on Thursday in appreciation of all MISD staff does for our kids.
The Millsap Heritage Society wants to save our log cabin which are in dire need of repairs. Rotted logs need to be replaced and chinking needs to be added. Other repairs would enhance the structural integrity of the cabin. $28,000 is needed and if you can donate any amount, please send your donation to PO Box 792, Millsap, Texas 76066.
First Baptist Church is having Wednesday Children’s Ministry again beginning at 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is served for dinner followed by music, recreation and bible study.
The community egg hunt will be March 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the log cabins.
God bless you.
THOUGHT: We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. (Martin Luther King, Jr.)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.