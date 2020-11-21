Dear friends and neighbors,
Here we are at another time of thanks for all our blessings. It may not be filled with as many family and friends but the blessings are countless. The simplest things can mean the most.
Our new school board members are Bobbie Brogdon and Angela Schrick. It was encouraging to be at the October forum and see outstanding members of our community being willing to serve.
The members of the Masonic Lodge and the Garden Club were humbled by the number of people who came in support of their scholarship programs. Thank you to everyone who came by!
Please remember the families and friends of Dale Grigsby and Marcella Uribe in the loss of their loved ones.
No matter how your Thanksgiving looks, may it be filled with joy and blessings.
THOUGHT: We must take the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives. - John F. Kennedy
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
