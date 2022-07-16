MILLSAP MATTERS: The history of heat

Hello friends and neighbors,
Will this summer be a repeat of 1980? That seems to be the question I hear in Millsap. So, my curious side did some research and guess what I found? 2011 was actually hotter with 71 days over 100. 1980 had 69 with 42 of those being consecutive (DFW area records and I think we are often hotter). Indicators seem to point in the hot direction with the La Nina pattern and average June triple digit days being over 10. How hot will it get? Hopefully, not as hot as El Paso in 1994 where it was 114 or Borger where it was 116 in 2020. In summary, the worst is yet to come!
Millsap Water Supply is operating on Stage 1 restrictions which means hand watering outside before 10 and after 6 p.m. Keep the swimming pool levels lower and don’t wash all the commercial vehicles.
Hats off to the Millsap Church of Christ! They received United Way recognition for the awesome job they do in their ministry to bikers coming through Millsap on the Peach Pedal route. They were voted as the best rest stop along the way. Despite being a small church, they made a big statement about Millsap and its love for others. More than 100 bikers were estimated to pass through our town last Saturday. The church effort was supported by Peach Petals, Inspirational Hope (serving those overcoming addictions), and community members who donated cookies. Thank you Millsap Church of Christ!
July 16, tonight, the Kids Ministry at Millsap Church is hosting a movie night at the church beginning at 5:30. Everyone is welcomed. Millsap Church (FBC) still has pews if anyone wants one. Pews are being replaced by chairs very soon. There is also a yoga class for beginners on Saturday morning and Monday evening at 6. The community is welcomed to attend. The emphasis is being strong to serve the Lord. The class is led by Deena Herbert. Donations will be given to the church.
Condolences to the Lack family in the loss of Robert. His celebration of life service was held Friday, July 8. Also, Dr. Kelly Bruner lost her father. Give her a special hug.
Be safe, keep cool, and enjoy all those fun summer activities this week even if all you do is stand under the water hose in the heat trying to keep your plants alive!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
