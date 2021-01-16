Good day Millsap and friends:
Snow was the word used most often this week. It was a wet snow and melted quickly but not before there was a snowman invasion in our town. Many families seized the moment and spent time with the kids creating adorable snowmen. The parents seemed to have as much fun as the children. Here are a few spotted throughout our community.
Please continue to be safe and enjoy each other.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
