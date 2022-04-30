Good day Millsap and friends,
It hasn’t been long ago that everything was still and quiet in Millsap. We were in the middle of our COVID isolation. Things are bustling and getting closer to the new normal. The school board election is next Saturday (May 7). After you vote at the community center, head on over to the log cabins (Heritage Park) from noon until about 3 p.m. The Millsap Fire/ Rescue is hosting a community event just because. There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs, a bounce house, games, door prizes and lots of visiting as well as a chance to meet/ greet our local volunteer firefighters. There will also be a bake sale in Cool at the melon stand hosted by Holders’ Chapel beginning at 9.
In addition to these three important events, there will be a benefit for Coach Morton at the Cool Community Center beginning from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a brisket dinner and a silent auction opportunity. Coach Morton was scheduled to have a heart procedure yesterday (Friday, April 29) as a result of a genetic condition which will require life time monitoring. His uninsured children will need to be tested for the condition. There is also medication associated with the disorder. The benefit will provide assistance with these costs. A meal train has also been set up to help Casse’s load be a little lighter. Our community is generous with time and money and this family will be blessed.
The Millsap Alumni Reunion has gotten raving reviews! Good attendance, good fundraising and good fun has been reported by all. This year’s “Wall of Honor” recipient is Neil Noakes, a MISD graduate from the class of 1992 who now serves as the Chief of Police for Fort Worth. Neil’s parents, Clyde and Nancy Noakes, pastor Garner Baptist Church. Thanks to everyone who made it a success.
Your Millsap city council met this past week to discuss many local issues. A fun topic was “Movie Night.” The council voted to purchase an updated screen to make this event even better than before. The first showing will be May 21 at dark (so the movie should start around 8:30). A food truck serving tacos is scheduled to be there. Popcorn will be served and the site should be free of stickers and mosquitoes! Everything is free except your taco purchases. Grab a few lawn chairs and the kids and enjoy an evening with friends.
MILLSAP BULLDOG PANTRY: The cabinet on the porch of city hall is free food for those in need. No questions asked. You can help yourself to anything in the cabinet or you can add food to the cabinet. Thank you city council. This is a great idea!
A city-wide clean-up is being scheduled. It will be June 18 or the 25. The exact date is being finalized.
The Millsap city council also filled an empty seat with another amazing volunteer. His name is Steve Chuhaloff. He and his wife moved to Millsap about a year ago from California. He is friendly and energetic and ready to help our community. Thank you Steve and of course, thank you to all our city council members. As our community grows, so will the responsibilities of these folks. Please keep them in your prayers and offer them your support.
SAVE THE DATE: Vacation Bible School is back! Millsap Church will host it from June 20-24.
Services for Brian Jenkins, a 1985 MISD graduate were held Wednesday, April 20 at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mineral Wells. Pat Newberry Huitt and Wayne Bailey also passed away this past week. Services for Pat were held Thursday at Newberry Church. Please reach out to these families and keep them in your prayers.
THOUGHT: Elie Wiesel was born in Romania in 1928. He survived the Holocaust but most of his family didn’t. He said, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
