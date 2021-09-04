Hello neighbors and friends,
It has been a tough week for our town. There was a house fire on River Road, which is in the Soda Springs community, with fire departments from Millsap, Greenwood, Brock and Weatherford responding. There was a lot of damage but the family and their three dogs are safe.
COVID is causing a lot of sickness in our community with folks being hospitalized and recovering at home. There are more, but please remember Mindy Switzer Maas, Tim Kinman, Tonya Coveyn, and Havier Gonzales in your thoughts and prayers. Havier has been fighting COVID for almost three weeks (hospitalized for two weeks) and folks are rallying to support his family with expenses. If you wish to support the family, you can send it to Elizabeth at P.O. Box 541, Millsap, Texas 76066. Arnold Garrett has also been ill (not COVID). Please reach out to these folks.
Taco El Viejon food truck will be back at the Log Cabins each Wednesday. The Tailgaters barbeque truck will be in Millsap once or twice a month, with dates pending. The brisket sandwich I sampled was yummy!
The county made road repairs recently in four locations. Our city is paying $28,959 for the work done. This could explain why all of the roads weren’t repaired. It is very costly!
Education Day at the Log Cabins is back. The fourth graders are scheduled to enjoy interacting with our history on September 24th. However this is homecoming in Millsap so the date could be changed.
Come enjoy coffee and donuts at city hall on Sept. 17 at 8:30 a.m.
We may still get a Dollar General! The property sale should have closed this week which means construction could start soon.
Scarecrow Contest: Registration forms are due Oct. 4. Everyone will get a mail out soon, but if you can’t wait, Ashley, at city hall, has all the details! Prizes will be awarded again this year.
Let’s send our heartfelt condolences to the families of Ronald Leatherman, a 1961 graduate of MHS, and Bobby Thomason, a 2001 graduate of MHS. Please remember Jeff and Donna Edwards and family as Jeff lost his mother this past week.
Be safe everyone, say your prayers, and love one another this week!
THOUGHT: Your inner attitude does not have to reflect your outward circumstances.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
