Hello folks!
Our trash service has stepped up to offer brush pick up on the third Wednesday of each month. Waste Connections will pick up as much as two yards of brush or bulky items (bulk-100 lbs., and brush-50 lbs.). Call customer service in advance at 800-350-3024. They will pick up appliances but they must be red tagged Freon free by a professional technician as applicable. Paints, oil, tires and a/c units will not be picked up.
Hanging baskets are really taking a hit in this heat. Experts recommend cutting back petunias! They also say to fertilize often as so much is lost in all the watering during hot weather.
Watch out for each other in this heat. Check on neighbors, bring pets inside, and offer bottled water to mail carriers and other delivery services. Spread some kindness! Pray for rain.
Keep cool neighbors and friends!
THOUGHT: Texas is that feeling when you open the oven to check on your cookies and you burn your face; only there are no cookies and you can't shut the oven door.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
