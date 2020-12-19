The Lighting of the Christmas Tree event was a huge success. Everyone enjoyed the music and all the creative crafts the vendors offered. The parade was a blast with so many good floats and familiar faces. The food was delicious and Santa was very busy. Thank you to the city council for all your planning and hard work. Millsap is a great community. Here are a few pictures of the day and there are more posted on the City of Millsap Facebook page. Enjoy!
The winners of the chili cook-off were Elva Delaune, Dianna French and Michael Kinman. The adult winner in the Ugly Christmas sweater contest was Erika Lockhart. There were others but I didn’t catch their names.
The Angel Tree project helped 138 angels this year! This was around 30 more than last year. Thank you to all the organizations, families and individuals who helped make Christmas special for all our Millsap students. Thank you also, Michele Brian, for coordinating everything once again this year. Below is a post from Michele that will warm your heart and show why this program is so important. Michele explained it this way:
“This is why I do this. I met a parent in a parking lot and handed her two large trash bags and she said, ‘Oh wow! It’s so much. Thank you so much. I cannot thank you enough. I’m going to cry!’ I look at her and smile and pull out two more trash bags. I follow her to her car to help and she turns, looks at me and says, ‘Can I hug you?’ I say,’ Yes’ and she gives me one of those amazing big hugs that you feel down deep in your heart. She says, ‘God bless you and those who help. My children have never had anything close to this.’ I said, ‘Merry Christmas’ and we both went to our cars crying. Thank you all who help adopt angels. This is what Millsap is; people loving others and helping each other. I have so many of these stories. Parents truly do appreciate the help and these babies will have the biggest smiles on Christmas morning.”
Michele added that many parents call to thank those who adopted their children. They are overjoyed and feel blessed to be a part of this community. Let’s keep on being the village of Millsap that treats others like family.
May your heart be filled with the peace, hope and love of the Christmas season all year long.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
