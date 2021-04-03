Hello everyone!
It was a tremendous Easter celebration in Millsap. The weather was perfect, there were lots of Easter eggs, many smiling faces and a fun time for all. It was an example of a community working together. Thank you to everyone who helped including the Millsap City Council, area churches and organizations, the Beta Club and the Millsap mascot. Thanks also to the great turn out from the community. The kids hunted about 2,700 eggs and there was plenty of tasty cookies for everyone!
Services were held Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. for Jealetta Maddux. Jealetta was a good friend to this community for many years. Please reach out to her dear family.
This past week has traditionally been known as Holy Week with Resurrection Sunday being tomorrow. This is the day that makes it possible to have a real relationship with God; the kind that fills that deep empty feeling that we all have. It’s a kind of incompleteness. Some put stuff in it or even people but it is meant for God’s love. May each of you have the joy of wholeness as you ignite your spiritual fire.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
