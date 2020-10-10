MILLSAP MATTERS: Trunk or Treat and other safe fall events

Hello neighbors and friends!
As the holidays approach, folks continue to be creative in attempting to be safe in these unusual times yet celebrating and having fun. The Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church is a good example. Rather than the usual Fall Festival at the Log Cabins, decorated cars will line the parking lot of the church with only one person at each car giving wrapped candy. The games will be cleaned after each contact. The ladies of the Garden Club will be handing out candy along the roadside near the Log Cabins. We have also been asked to burn a purple porch light or other purple lighting at your home if you have candy for Halloween visitors so families will know if they should stop at your home. All this is happening on Halloween evening! This may be an awesome community event after all!
The Brogdom Family Reunion was held Oct. 3 at the Millsap Community Center with everyone enjoying good food, great visits and fun games.
Consignment auction: The auction will be held at Walden Farm and Ranch Supply in Millsap on Oct. 31.
Correction: Previously, you may have read about the school board forum at First Baptist Millsap. The program will begin at 6 p.m.; NOT 6:30. The Garden Club is sponsoring this special event for the candidates. The church is being used because social distancing measures are in place. Refreshments will be served, but in a safe manner. The forum is Monday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Fairview Cemetery will have its annual clean-up day on Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at 9 a.m. Grab your gardening tools and lend a helping hand if you can!
Garden Club Garage Sale: Oct. 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 316 W. Brazos (also known as the Mayor’s house, or Mary’s). There will be many participants and burgers will be on the grill for sell at lunch time.
The Garden Club had its October meeting this past Wednesday with a soup/ salad lunch and a special memorial and time of recognition for members who have passed away. Mr. Gary Wells, secretary of the Millsap Masonic Lodge No.1265 A.F. & A.M., made a presentation to Dianna French, who has been chosen by the lodge to receive the Community Builder Award recognizing her distinguished service and personal contributions to the community of Millsap. Dianna is the Garden Club president and works diligently on many community projects including the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. She also serves on school committees and anything she is asked to do in support of our community. Thank you Dianna. This award is well deserved!
Mark Barnes, city manager, reports that over 25 individuals, groups and organizations have entered the first ever Scarecrow Contest! Shoutout to Millsap. We are an active, involved community!
Mayor’s Food Drive: Millsap is participating in a food drive benefiting the Parker County Center of Hope. Donation bags are available at Millsap City Hall. Your bag can be returned to city hall by Oct. 25 to be taken to a drop off site. More information is given on the bag but non-perishable foods are being accepted. Thank you, Millsap, for your support.
THOUGHT: Happiness doesn’t come through selfishness but through selflessness. Everything you do comes back around.
