Tomorrow (Sunday, Nov. 8) is the turkey dinner at the high school cafeteria. Serving starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Does turkey and dressing with all the trimmings and a tasty homemade dessert sound good? A suggested donation for adults is $10 and $5 for children with kids under 5 eating for free. It is take-out only.
Our community celebrated Halloween well this year with a great turnout at the FBC trunk or treat. Children enjoyed many adorable games and lots of candy and prizes. Many homes invited children with purple balloons and porch lights. It seemed like 50 or 60 children visited Millsap neighborhoods. There were two old fashioned hay rides taking kids around town courtesy of Franco Ortiz and Javier and Elizabeth Gonzalez. The Garden Club ladies enjoyed handing out candy at the log cabins. Shout out to everyone who participated. Let’s do it again next year!
The annual Holder’s Chapel bake sale will be Nov. 21 at the Melon Stand in Cool from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This usually benefits their Angel Tree adoption project. Thank you ladies!
100th birthday: Coye Miller Emmons graduated from MHS in 1939 and came back to teach here. She is celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 8. It must be that fresh country air! She now resides in Houston.
Helping others can certainly brighten our outlook and embrace the spirit of Christmas. We will have that opportunity as the “Angel Tree” program is up and running so everyone in our community has a nice Christmas. If you need help or want to adopt an Angel, contact Michele Brian at 940-452-8844.
The City of Millsap is planning “Christmas Tree Lighting” activities as usual with COVID precautions. The celebration will be Dec. 12 with the parade starting around 3 p.m. Hopefully, there will be enough participation to have a parade. The City of Millsap Facebook page will soon have information for parade participants. Let’s all show our spirit and come up with something to entertain the crowd. The vendor opportunities will again be available for a small fee of $10. Contact Natashia Howard (817-304-3329) if you want to set up a booth. Santa will be on hand and the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest will be a lot of fun, and prizes will be awarded for the sweater contest and the chili cook-off.
The Heritage Society calendars are here! Contact JoAnn (940-682-5331) to get your copy. There are always so many interesting pictures from the past and you will probably see someone you know. It’s a great buy for $10.
Do something good this week.
THOUGHT: “To be good, and to do good is all we have to do.” (President John Adams)
Susie Schofield is a Millsap native and regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
