Hello friends!
Wednesday seems to be “ice day” this month. Two icy Wednesdays have created school closings and rough travel recently. I am hoping there will not be a third Wednesday as we are approaching the end of the winter season with hopes for spring. It is still amazing that we can go from 83 degrees on Monday to below 20 only two days later! That is why the weather is never boring in Texas.
The annual spaghetti dinner of the Millsap Garden Club may have been the best yet, or perhaps, “It only gets better every year.” The members express sincere appreciation to all who came out to support the causes of the group. Thank you to all who donated in so many ways. The generous spirit of our community is always heartwarming. The fundraising effort was a great success. The Garden Club is excited that they will again be able to help Millsap seniors pursue career goals. Scholarship recipients will be honored at the April meeting!
With the important March 1 election, the Millsap school board trustee election confused me. I hope you aren’t confused, but the school trustees will not be decided until May 7. Two trustee positions will be elected. The individuals seeking to fill those are Brady Burchette, Chad Edwards, Lance Lorzano and Barbara Wofford. These positions are three-year terms. Jerry Walker is not seeking re-election after serving since 2017. Burchette is seeking re-election.
There will also be one special board of trustee election held. This position became available in the fall with the resignation of Allen Williams. Brad Hall and Morgan Williams seek to finish this two-year term. Williams has been holding this position.
APRIL SAVE THE DATES:
April 2 at 2 p.m. — Special recognitions honoring Margaret Young and “campfire Lunch” at the log cabins.
April 9 — Community Easter Celebration (egg hunt).
April 23 — Millsap Ex-students reunion at the high school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with classes of the 70’s hosting.
The Millsap Helping Hands Community food pantry and clothing closet is overwhelmed by the support they received in food and supplies from Millsap Elementary this week. Thank you to everyone who participated in any way. It means so much.
Our community has endured such a tremendous loss this week with the passing of Michael Kinman. The visitation will be held March 2 at Soda Springs Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Millsap FBC on March 3 at 10 a.m. Keep on showing the love to all!
Have a blessed week.
THOUGHT: True patriotism springs from the belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality, not only for Americans, but for all people on the earth. (Eleanor Roosevelt)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
