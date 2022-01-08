Hello everyone!
It’s another new year. January has closed the door on those beautiful December days. My air conditioner was running on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I believe that might be a first for me. Winter, however late, has arrived. It’s jacket weather.
Bundle up and come on out to the consignment sale today (Saturday, Jan. 8) at Walden Farm and Ranch, Millsap. It starts at 10 a.m. The Millsap Heritage Society will have lunch/ snacks available. Nachos, Frito pie, brownies and other goodies will tempt your taste buds. The Heritage Society is working hard to raise money for needed repairs on the old post office cabin. They will also have their calendars for purchase featuring many locals.
The Heritage Society will meet Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at either the log cabin or city hall depending on the weather.
The Garden Club met Wednesday, Jan. 5. The main topic was this year’s spaghetti dinner. Mark your calendar for Feb. 12, serving starts at 4 p.m. at Millsap High School. Tickets are $10 at the door with children under five eating for free. There will be entertainment and a chance to visit with friends and neighbors. There will be a silent auction, raffle items and baked goods.
On Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m., Thomas Moorman will be at the Millsap Community Center for a meet and greet. Everyone is invited to stop by.
On Feb. 4, the Community Center board of directors will provide a candidate forum for our community and anyone that is interested in getting to know those who are running for election. The speakers will present at 7 p.m. but come early. For $6 per person, stew and cornbread with cobbler for dessert will be offered by the Community Center board from 5-6 p.m.
Stay warm and be thankful.
THOUGHT: The time is always right to do what is right. (Martin Luther King, Jr.)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
