March is a great time to take steps to a healthful eating plan as we move into Spring. Ask yourself these questions and give your self two points for each “yes” answer, one point for each “I’m trying” answer and no points for the “no” answers.
Do you make half of your plate vegetables and fruits? Choose red, orange and dark green vegetables such as tomatoes, sweet potatoes and broccoli.
Do you include lean protein in your menus? Choose protein foods such as lean beef and pork, chicken, seafood, turkey, beans, lentils or tofu.
Do you make half of your grain choices whole grains? Look for the words “100 percent whole grain” or “100 percent whole wheat” on the food label. Whole grains provide more nutrients, such as fiber, than refined grains.
Do you include dairy or other rich calcium-rich foods? Pair your meal with a cup of fat-free or low-fat milk. Low-fat and fat-free milk provide the same amount of calcium and other essential nutrients as whole milk, but they contain less fat and fewer calories.
Do you take your time when you eat? Savor your food. Eat slowly, enjoy the taste and textures and pay attention to how you feel so you can stop before eating more than your body needs.
Do you try new foods? Pick out new foods you have never tried, such as mangos, lentils, or kale. You may find a new favorite. Trade fun and tasty recipes with friend or find recipes online.
So what was your score? 10 or more points: Great job! Keep up the good work to be healthy through your food. If you scored a five to nine, you are making progress towards a healthful diet. Keep trying! If you scored four points or less, consider setting some goals. Making small changes one step at a time can help.
Easy Baked Pears
4 D’Anjou pears
½ cup maple syrup
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven at 374 degrees.
Cut pears in half, then cut a small sliver off the underside so that pears sit flat when placed upright on a taking sheet. Using a melon baller or spoon, core out the seeds. Arrange pears facing up on a baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with cinnamon.
Whisk the maple syrup and vanilla in a small bowl. Drizzle most of it all over the pears, reserving about 2 tablespoons for after the pears are finished baking.
Bake pears for 25 minutes or until soft and lightly brown on the edges. Remove from the oven and immediately drizzle the remaining syrup on top. Serve warm with granola and yogurt. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to five days.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.
