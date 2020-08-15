When we last talked about the Weatherford Fire Department, we told about the shortest trip to fight a fire. The Monfort Hotel was directly south of the city hall-fire station, across West Church Street. Although it was a disastrous blaze, the equipment was close at hand.
Mutual aid was extremely important in the early days because of the somewhat primitive equipment and distances of travel. There were no city fire departments in the rest of the county and the roads were not the best. If a neighboring city had a fire of any size, help was often called for.
Such was the case in March of 1925. Weatherford had become motorized only a few years earlier when an American LaFrance truck was acquired. A couple of Stutz pumper trucks were added not too long afterward. Booster trucks, sometimes built onto Ford or Chevy frames, did the heavy duty of going all over the county for grass or other fires where there were no fire plugs.
At 2:25 a.m. in the first week of March, a call was received from Mineral Wells requesting mutual aid to fight a big fire. In less than 30 minutes, the local crew was putting streams of water on the burning Crazy Water Hotel in downtown Mineral Wells. This was quite a feat traveling the 22 miles in 25 minutes,
Hart Guerry was the driver Stutz No. 1. He was accompanied by Chief Ed Hall, Second Assistant Chief Byron Lovelady, Bernard and W. G. Waldock, Herbert Stoy and Arthur Waldock.
The firemen worked four and one half hours battling the blaze. They poured 700 gallons of water per minute through the hoses of the pumper truck.
The fire loss was $750,000. There was no loss of life in the hotel or firemen battling the fire, which was one of the largest in the spa city history. Had it not been for the fast driving and speed of the local firemen, the loss could have been much bigger
If you put the event into perspective, it is almost unbelievable. The big Stutz had to travel over the Bankhead Highway, which was not that old. The Stutz and its partner have been showpieces of the local firemen for many years, appearing at the Pate Museum of Transportation and a convention in Austin. One of the Stutz trucks can be seen at the fire station south of city hall and the American LaFrance is on display at the station on I 20.
Weatherford and Parker County has a long history of dedication by the fire men. They have always been at the ready to fight fires where ever they might be.
Vandagriff is a retired daily newspaper editor and college history professor emeritus, who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
