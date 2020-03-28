The older we get, the more we realize how time flies. It seems like only yesterday that we were celebrating our county’s century mark and then it was the nation’s bicentennial. Just a few months ago, it was the 150th anniversary of Weatherford College.
All of a sudden, I realized there was another anniversary that had sneaked up on us.
Weatherford has an honor that very few other cities in the state can claim. It is one of the few cities with a newspaper that is over 100 years old.
I have had the honor of being around for over half of that time and still have a small connection with it. My column, called appropriately enough Memories, and I have had the opportunity to serve on the editorial board. Although I didn’t think much about it at the time, I have been involved with the growth of the Democrat during its change from a country weekly to a trend setting daily.
It was an almost freak series of events that brought me into connection with journalism and recording the history of the Democrat. My sister was writing society news at the Democrat during one of her several job changes while I was working for my aunt at Open House. I had done little jobs for Aunt Ruby when she had her art and gift shop business in her home and she had moved to the northeast side of the square when I was in my junior high years.
Since my sister Elaine worked at the Democrat, I would ride home with her after work. Thursdays were press day and I would watch while the paper was being printed. Fascinating.
Lyndol and Harold Hart had just bought the paper in the early 1950s and several of the employees had left to go to Grand Prairie with Mobley and Graves who had owned the paper for several years. The question naturally came up, was I interested in working in journalism. This was a great offer for a shy high school junior.
Little did I know what that would entail. I was a printer’s devil and got to work in the back shop casting mats and the like and getting my hands and clothes inky. The hot lead taught me a lot about self preservation and as I learned, the Hart brothers gave plenty of opportunities to learn about the production of a weekly newspaper.
The Democrat, which had begun in 1895, had the standard minimum of modern equipment. There were a couple of line-o-type machines to set copy, headline machines for ads and mat casting. The lead story copy and ads were placed in metal forms on tables with stone tops. The press could print the flat sheets one at a time on one side and then the sheets were placed in a folding machine.
It was a good place to learn a lot in a short period of time. Little did I know that the newspaper business was going to change very rapidly and I would be on the ground floor.
This is just a start. I will follow with columns that follow the Democrat’s and my own growth. I titled my master’s thesis at North Texas “The Democrat Years: A Growing Process.” The 125- year-history of the Democrat parallels that of Parker County.
Vandagriff is a retired daily newspaper editor and college history professor emeritus who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
