I have a photo of me at 16, grinning out the driver’s window of my first vehicle, a 1960 Chevrolet pickup. My hair was black and curly, my smile wide and real; elbow out the window, sun lighting my face. It was one of those ‘perfect’ shots, capturing the feel of my relaxed and confident mood.
On a hot summer’s day 50 years later, I cranked up my truck in the parking lot and lowered all the windows to let out the heat. It was then I caught a glimpse of myself in the outside mirror and was minded of that photograph so long ago in the driveway of our house. It seems incredibly ancient, yet just yesterday. Time doesn’t fly when you are in it on the trip, but it sure seems so when you get closer to your destination. Such is life.
I wonder if I have made a passing grade with my life. We know the famous people and the popular people. We admire movie stars and certain politicians and those who have achieved great success in business or sports. Is this how we are graded, by wealth, power, or fame? Some look up to them, some look down on them. Some folks don’t react much to the world around them at all but continue on their life’s course relatively oblivious. They don’t know what’s going on in the greater world around them, and don’t really care. They seem to simply be living their life. There have been days when I find myself jealous of their ability to simply live out their day in the sun without seeming to care or worry about anything but their next meal or next pleasure. Have I lived a life that matters?
I don’t think I have wasted the years frivolously, but I sure as heck have made some unforced errors. It took me a long time to come to the realization that perfection is not a destination but a direction. Missteps in life are learning lessons and repeating the same behavior is a sure sign of either ignorance or arrogance.
The greater proportion of humanity is neither famous nor powerful. We live our lives best we can, given circumstance, ability, and ambition. Wasted potential is not wasted if the individual is happy in their circumstance. We are only here for a short while. But what grade do we give ourselves for the life we live? I know we can all brighten the corner wherever we are, but there does come a day when the supply of corners becomes more and more limited. The course of life we choose cuts off and limits other choices.
I saw a child recently, standing in the grass out front of her house. She had a blank look on her face as she chewed at a fingernail, staring at nothing in particular. I wondered what was going through her mind, at her age. She seemed about six. I happen to know her family, particularly her father, not so much for what we have in common but what we do not. He has never really amounted to much, to be honest. He has no career or steady job but goes from one to the other like a new shirt that is worn until it needs washing then discarded. I recognize his beat-up truck at bars around town and the truck reminds me of my first ride back in the day. I wonder sometimes where he gets his money and how much he spends on his children rather than booze. What hope does a child have being raised in such an environment, and what business is it of mine? I suppose I simply have compassion. Her potential, her options, her opportunities, are severely limited. She is being raised to repeat the pattern of her parenting.
The course of our lives depends a whole lot on freedom of choice and we will all be judged accordingly. But the upbringing, the parenting, the guidance we receive in our youth is perhaps even more important, especially when we are young and impressionable, like the girl. I cannot say my life has been perfect, but it surely has been better for my raising. The values and guidance I got back then led to who I am today, and I can see that clearly as I look back. Most of the troubles we have in this modern world would be made less if we had more of what we once had- family. It takes self-sacrifice, love, and dedication to raise up a child, to put the welfare of the child ahead of self. I give myself a passing grade in life, maybe a B. I give my parents A+. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a columnist from Palestine, Texas, for the Palestine Herald-Press, a sister paper of the Weatherford Democrat
