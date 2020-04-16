I suppose I should be somewhat more happy that my business is considered essential in these infectious times. From boyhood to today, my personality can be defined as focused. I like to stay focused on what I do. I like routine and repetition, not as to be confused with boring and non-productive, but more so to gain competence and reward. In other words, I think that success comes from staying with a project, ambition, career. To put it in educational terms, success does not come with changing majors every semester.
So, I have stayed with my profession since 1981 and have achieved a level of success I am comfortable with. I like to get up every morning and do the same routine as the day before, to approach my profession with confidence and competence, and be a good member of the professional community. But these days seem to grow progressively more risky with each passing hour.
How long before I or one of my employees catches this Covid-19? What do I do, how do we react then? If this were the regular cold and flu season, I’d say the answer was simple- send them home to recover while we take up the slack and continue on. But with this new virus, even the most casual of contact with others often leads to the quarantining of everyone.
I cannot see the end of all this, but my instinct is to keep marching forward, taking all precautions necessary, but marching forward. The ripple effect of everyone staying at home will devastate our economy if it goes on too long. We are all intertwined in our relationships with each other. The cure can indeed be worse than the disease. But how dangerous is the disease? How much is real, how much is hype? I don’t know. Our son is recovering from the virus up in Allen. I know the danger is real and it is here. Still, I just want to get up everyday and march on.
If we press the pause button while everyone hides out for an extended amount of time, will our economy be able to restart? This is not like the old pioneer days. Fewer and fewer of us grow gardens or raise chickens or beef. We depend on electricity to cool and heat our homes, preserve food grown by others. It is the same with taxes, fuel costs, healthcare, etc. Where will the money come from when the engine of economy shuts down? I can see our government stepping in, but it cannot do everything for everybody, forever, principally because we the people fund the government.
I know that if I am forced to shut down due to this epidemic, I will survive, as will we all, but I wonder if help will come in time to restart when this is over. There are so many more enterprises with far more employees and debt and responsibilities than mine. For now, we are considered essential, and we will march on but the playing field seems to grow more and more filled with hazard and real danger.
Looking back, will history books say we over or under reacted? I just don’t know. I hope we acted with the best of intentions and with the best information. We are all in this together. As it is, each day now is different. I feel a noose is tightening around us all. The streets seem quieter and what society considers important is changing all the time. Survival is the ultimate goal, survival of us all, so that we can one day soon go back to less serious pursuits rather that fret over whether or not tomorrow will find us gasping for breath on a ventilator. Fear is a powerful thing. It can latch on to every part of our thoughts and dreams and bring them down to a bleaker and bleaker place. I personally don’t fear what is coming. I will pay attention, take precautions, not be foolish. But I have to march on. It’s all I know to do.
I’ll end with this: I remember something our drill sergeant said back during Vietnam days. He said to take a good look at those around us. Some would make it home alive, some would not. He said his job was to train and our job was to pay attention. Whether or not we came home in a body bag was largely dependent on our cooperation. While I did not relish the idea of being put in harm’s way, I certainly appreciated his honesty and my attention level went way up. We cannot hide from all danger. We should all carry on with our lives. Just watch where you step. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a columnist from Palestine, Texas, for the Palestine Herald-Press, a sister paper of the Weatherford Democrat
