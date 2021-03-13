Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.