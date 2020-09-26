Several months ago, my son-in-law’s mother died unexpectedly. She was 92, still active, and had lived in the same house for more than 20 years. My daughter Kristen, Rob, and his brother Butch have had the daunting task of cleaning out her house so that it can be sold. What to give away, to throw away or keep of so many things that all have a family story?
While searching through the hot attic, Rob discovered two books that had belonged to his father’s grandfather Sam Roberts. Born in 1862, besides being a farmer, Sam was a Methodist (ME) circuit rider, mostly in rural South Texas and Oklahoma.
The first book, printed in 1869, four inches thick, and well-worn, is entitled “A Complete Analysis of the Holy Bible.” At a time when education was limited, books were scarce, and travel was difficult, the book undoubtedly provided Sam with the essentials he needed to preach and minister.
The second book was a thin, tattered, 8x13 record book containing a log of each sermon Sam preached — its date, text, and where it was preached — from 1894 until 1917. Every year he would humbly submit the book to the Methodist conference as a record of his labors. Most of the places where he ministered have long since vanished and he left but scant records of those souls he cared for, baptized, counseled, married, and buried. The book, however, is ample evidence of his love and a life well spent.
But even with this record, the memory of Sam Roberts will soon disappear except, perhaps, as a name on a tombstone or in someone’s genealogy.
Shakespeare was rather pessimistic about our legacies. In “Julius Caesar” he wrote: “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.”
On the other hand, Thornton Wilder expressed a more hopeful outlook in one of my favorite novels, “The Bridge of San Luis Rey.” Set three centuries ago near Lima, Peru, Wilder’s narrative examines the lives of five people who plunged to their deaths when an ancient willow bridge over a deep gorge collapsed.
Years later, after most of those who knew the victims had died, an aged Abyss familiar with the tragedy and its victims mused:
But soon we shall all die and all memory of these five will have left the earth, and we ourselves shall be loved for awhile and forgotten. But love will have been enough; all those impulses of love return to the love that made them. Every memory is not necessary for love. There is a land of the living and a land of the dead, and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning.
Love is more than a feeling or words. To love is to care enough to give some portion of ourselves for the welfare of others. We have life because others, known or unknown, have loved. And when we pass that love on, we too leave an undying legacy.
Perhaps this is some of what Paul meant in his first letter to the Corinthians when he declared, “Love never ends.”
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
