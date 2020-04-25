The famous Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy has written an intriguing short story entitled “What Men Live By.” In the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, it strikes me as a tale worth pondering.
One cold winter’s day Simon, a poor shoemaker, was returning home from a failed attempt to collect money owed him by his customers. At the village shrine he discovered a naked man lying motionless in the snow. After much hesitation, Simon approached the freezing youth and helped him to his feet. Clothing him in his own coat and cap, he took the stranger to his house. The man would only say, “I am not of this place. Nobody has ill-treated me, but God has punished me.”
When they arrived home, Simon’s wife Matrena was furious that, instead of money collected, he had brought home a naked stranger to be fed and clothed. But after her husband told his story, she was moved with pity and gave the visitor their last bit of soup and bread. For the first time, the young man smiled.
The next morning, after learning that his guest’s name was Michael, Simon agreed to furnish the young man with room and board if he would be his apprentice. Michael learned very quickly and his fame as a cobbler soon spread.
The next winter a rich man came to the shop with a piece of fine leather that he wanted made into boots that “would last him for a whole year.” Staring beyond his customer, Michael smiled for the second time. Later that evening Simon discovered that Michael had made slippers instead of boots from the expensive leather. As he was taking his apprentice to task, the rich man’s servant burst through the door with the news that his master was dead. His mistress had sent him to have burial slippers made rather than boots. Quietly, Michael handed him the finished slippers.
A year later a woman came into the shop to have shoes made for twins whom she had adopted after their mother had died in childbirth. When Michael saw the woman’s love for the children, he smiled for the third time and a bright light seemed to fill the room.
After the customers left, Michael explained to his hosts that he was an angel. Three years before he had been sent by God to gather the soul of the twins’ dying mother. When he hesitated because he feared for the babies’ lives, God stripped him of his wings and exiled him to earth to learn three lessons: what is given to men; what is not given to men; and what men live by.
“When you clothed and fed me,” he told Simon and Matrena, “I learned that God gives love to men, to dwell in their hearts. Later when I saw the Angel of Death standing behind the rich man who ordered boots that would last a year, I learned that it is not given to men to know their own needs. And when I saw the woman who deeply loved another’s children, I learned that men do not live by care for themselves, but by the love for them that is given by other people.” Then praising God, his wings restored, Michael rose into Heaven.
“Lord, thank you for the gift of your unwavering love. In the midst of this crisis, we acknowledge our ignorance. Remind us that we live, not by caring for ourselves, but by the love given to us by others. Amen.”
