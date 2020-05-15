Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ENE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ENE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.