Monday Night Football was created for fan entertainment.
But the showdown between Buffalo and Cincinnati on Jan. 2 drew a record-number of spectators and attention due to one terrifying and tragic instance, where a 24-year-old Bills player collapsed on the field. Medical crews immediately rushed to his aid, performing CPR and automated external defibrillation to restore his heartbeat.
Players knelt tearfully as Damar Hamlin was carried off the field in an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital.
In that moment, it seemed everyone had come to the same conclusion — this was bigger than football.
As of this writing, Hamlin remained in critical condition in intensive care, though signs of improvement were noted earlier this week, according to the Buffalo Bills. The team said he is expected to remain under intensive care as monitoring continues, and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates as we hope he continues to heal back to full strength.
It’s a humbling moment for all of us — football players, while entertaining, are simply humans. And despite their larger-than-life status, they are as mortal as any of us.
Hamlin is 24 years old — on top of being in peak physical condition. Cardiac arrest, statistically, isn’t supposed to happen with people like him, right?
The odds say they aren’t, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.
Twenty-four, 68, 12, 32 or 5 years old, life is fragile and can be fleeting.
We may never truly know when our time is coming, which is why we can use this instance as a reminder to live our life to the fullest and in the kindest manner possible.
As updates on Hamlin’s condition continued to pour in this week, one bright spot rose in the form of a GoFundMe account that the Bills player had set up back in 2020 to raise money to purchase toys for children.
As of Tuesday morning, a little more than 12 hours after Hamlin’s injury, donations had crossed the $4 million mark. Two days later, it topped $7 million.
“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote at the time of creating the fund.
We should never forget where we’ve come from, where we’re going but most importantly, where we are right now.
Call up that friend you haven’t spoken to in awhile. Go visit a family member for a meal that maybe you’ve been putting off. Take that trip you’ve always wanted to go on. Smile at a stranger you see on the street or in the grocery store.
Let’s get back to being simply good and kind, for none of us knows what the next moment might hold.
