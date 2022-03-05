Take a drive through Weatherford on any given weekend and you might see a minivan with shoe polish on its windows — “My 4-year-old needs a kidney,” reads one side.
It’s a message and a mission by Melissa Payne, whose son Aiden was recently diagnosed with Alport syndrome, a disease that damages the blood vessels in your kidneys and can lead to kidney disease and failure.
“With the research that has been done, there is still no cure and little understanding as to why this occurs and what to do about it,” Payne wrote on a recent update.
With looming medical costs not covered by insurance, Payne has taken matters into her own hands — literally. One of their main fundraisers is a regular bake sale.
On a recent Saturday, the Payne family sat under a tent in the parking lot of Anytime Fitness in Weatherford. On the table in front of them, Valentine’s Day packages. The following Saturday? Fresh homemade pies.
On other occasions, cupcakes are a hot commodity as well as homemade loaves of bread, with the proceeds from the baked goods adding to Aiden’s coffer.
Bake sales are also held in other areas, including Fort Worth.
Payne regularly posts updates on Aiden as well as times and dates of upcoming bake sales on the AidenStrong Facebook page. A GoFundMe account can also be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/asfdfw.
If you find it in your heart to give to the cause, please do so. And if nothing else, you’ll have a slice of homemade pie or bread to show for it.
Weatherford Democrat
