In the couple of weeks, as we’ve covered the Parker County budget as well as elected official salaries, one question has arisen. What is the monetary value of work worth, and who does what?
A salary grievance committee held earlier this month gave us insight into the job duties of three elected officials — the county clerk, district clerk and treasurer — as well as their salaries and raises the last several years, and a comparison to those in similar offices around the state.
Ultimately, discussions ended up funneling toward commissioners’ salaries and the value of their worth.
We’re not here to argue whether commissioners deserved a $17,000 raise, nor whether their work justifies a yearly stipend of roughly $145,000.
Sure, it’s a lot of money, but to be fair, they do have more job duties than the several listed on their county website pages.
We’re also not here to judge whether the three elected officials requesting a grievance should have earned an almost 23 percent raise increase compared to the 14 percent that was adopted.
As with the commissioners, those three offices do a lot for our county and have job descriptions well beyond what is listed.
We’ve never been commissioners, we’ve never been county or district clerks and we’ve certainly never operated the treasurer’s office for a governmental entity.
We could revisit the comparisons brought up between the salaries of one office in Parker County compared to the same office in Tarrant County. Or Wise. Or Johnson. Residents in those counties might too feel their officials are overpaid, while employees may feel they’re under.
While it’s probably the most accurate data we might be able to get, it too comes down to how and what you value work and duties. Some are more “desk jobs,” others are outdoors. Some involve courtrooms, others a county road.
But here’s where it differs. Parker County commissioners court had the ultimate authority — sans a unanimous recommendation by the grievance committee — to increase or maintain the salary increase offered to those three officials. In this case, they voted to go against the recommendation.
Again, we’re not here to argue the numbers, so that may well have been the right decision, and is within their power to do so.
What happens when it’s the other way around? Well, we’ve already seen that. A motion gets made for an increase to commissioners’ salaries. It gets voted on by the other three commissioners and the county judge and either passes or fails. The end.
It’s not against the law and it’s not unusual. In Texas, the county commissioners’ court sets the county budget, and underneath that, pay structures and payrolls.
The county judge doesn’t oversee commissioners, and outside of state statutes and laws, Texas doesn’t either. But you, as voters, do.
Ultimately a compromise — and a good one at that — was suggested in having the Texas Association of Counties conduct an internal salary study over elected officials and other county employees.
We believe it’s the most fair thing to do, and the best apples-to-apples comparison, conducted by those who know best. There are no insiders, no residents or family members of employees that could potentially sway any data.
The Texas Association of Counties was established in 1969 to provide services to Texas counties and to promote the value of county government statewide. TAC is the representative voice for all 254 Texas counties and county officials. Through TAC, counties communicate the county perspective to state officials and the citizens of Texas.
It’s a fantastic step in the right direction, and we look forward to the court seeing it through, not only for the citizens but to give a perspective to all of our county employees.
Weatherford Democrat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.