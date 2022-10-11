We may not agree with President Joe Biden’s platform. We may despise his mannerisms, even that pesky little “D” beside his name.
But one thing we can get behind is his recent announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession charges.
The move is a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charges of “simple possession” that many times can completely derail a person’s future.
Make no mistake: We are not advocating for the legalization of marijuana in Texas. The Lone Star State is proud of its conservative status, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.
But the punishment should fit the crime.
Many states have outlawed cannabis, and some are more strict than others. In Alabama, for instance, getting caught with any amount of cannabis can land you in jail for up to 20 years.
If you get pulled over in Florida with 20 grams – think roughly the size of a U.S. quarter when talking about a gram – or less, it’s punishable by a maximum sentence of one year in prison and $1,000 in fines.
We understand the desire to cut back on drug trafficking, or curbing the ability to sell to youth. But should the ability to find a good job or rent a home be destroyed just for having a joint, or a few puffs from a vape pen?
Take a step back and look at how much damage cigarettes and alcohol can and will do to the human body, yet both of those substances are legal.
Biden’s pardon will affect at least 6,500 people, according to the New York Times. But since the vast majority of marijuana possession crimes are charged at the state level, the onus is now on those respective governors to follow suit.
When asked by the Texas Tribune last week whether he would pursue pardons for Texas convictions, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not provide an answer. And he’s not likely to, given that his seat is up for grabs next month.
Abbott has, however, previously expressed support for reducing penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana, noting it was not “the type of violation that we want to stockpile jails with.”
We already have enough problems with our judicial system and much more serious crimes to worry about.
Now we’re advising our state officials: Don’t sweat the small stuff.
Weatherford Democrat
